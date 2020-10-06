The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OPERATION FANACHT: There will be garda checkpoints at 132 arterial roads across the country each day following Level 3 restrictions kicking in at midnight tonight.

2. #OUTBREAK: A Laois nursing home is currently dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19, with 31 confirmed cases.

3. #HEALTH: The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said claims about Ireland’s health system being run down are “overly stated” and that it is ready for a potential second wave of Covid-19 cases.

4. #MIN WAGE: The national minimum wage will rise by 10c per hour on 1 January 2021.

5. #LEVEL 5/3: Some members of NPHET have said its Level 5 recommendation should have been communicated in a more deliberate and careful manner.