#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

The minimum wage is going to rise to €10.20 an hour in January

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said 122,000 low-paid workers would benefit from the increase.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 2:32 PM
48 minutes ago 6,571 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5225333
Minister Heather Humphreys made the announcement today.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Minister Heather Humphreys made the announcement today.
Minister Heather Humphreys made the announcement today.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE NATIONAL MINIMUM wage will rise by 10c on 1 January 2021.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said today that the government had approved the rise in the national minimum wage to €10.20 an hour. 

She said today that the move would benefit 122,000 low-paid workers.

“I also want to ensure that the increase in the minimum wage does not result in employers having to pay a higher level of PRSI charge solely due to this increase,” she said.

“I will make regulations that will increase the employer PRSI threshold from €395 currently to €398 from 1 January 2021.”

The recommendation for a 10c rise in the minimum wage was made last month by the Low Pay Commission.

However, trade unions withdrew at a late stage from the government-established commission. This followed a disagreement between the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) and other members over the proposed rate of increase. 

The move led to clashes in the Dáil between the Taoiseach and Mary Lou McDonald. The Sinn Féin leader accused the government of turning its back on workers. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Micheál Martin, on the other hand, accused Sinn Féin of trying to make political capital from the dispute. 

In her statement announcing the rise today, Minister Humphreys thanked members of the Low Pay Commission for their work.

She added: “The Low Pay Commission plays an important role in improving data collection on low paid and minimum wage workers and developing a strong research base on issues surrounding the minimum wage.  I would like to thank the membership of the Commission for their work this year, as well as the work it has carried out since its foundation.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie