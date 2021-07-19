The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day
1. #BEACON: The decision by the Beacon Hospital to provide vaccines to teachers at a school in Bray was incorrect, but was made in good faith, a report commissioned by the board of the facility has found.
2. #CERVICALCHECK: Almost 200 HPV-positive smear samples from May and April carried out by CervicalCheck will have to be re-tested after the samples expired before further examination could be carried out.
3. #HOSPITAL FIGURES: The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Ireland has risen to 101, breaking the three-digit milestone for the first time since May.
4. #FLOODS: German officials have defended their preparations for flooding in the face of the raging torrents that have left over 165 people dead.
5. #JETTING AWAY: The government advice against non-essential travel abroad is no longer in force. Here’s everything you need to know about the return of international travel.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS