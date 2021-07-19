The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day

1. #BEACON: The decision by the Beacon Hospital to provide vaccines to teachers at a school in Bray was incorrect, but was made in good faith, a report commissioned by the board of the facility has found.

2. #CERVICALCHECK: Almost 200 HPV-positive smear samples from May and April carried out by CervicalCheck will have to be re-tested after the samples expired before further examination could be carried out.

3. #HOSPITAL FIGURES: The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Ireland has risen to 101, breaking the three-digit milestone for the first time since May.

4. #FLOODS: German officials have defended their preparations for flooding in the face of the raging torrents that have left over 165 people dead.

5. #JETTING AWAY: The government advice against non-essential travel abroad is no longer in force. Here’s everything you need to know about the return of international travel.