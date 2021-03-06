Quiz: Can you name these fizzy drinks?

YOU MIGHT BE feeling like a new person right about now if you gave up junk food for Lent.
Or maybe our previous quizzes on sweet treats and crisps were too much, and you gave into temptation.
This week, it’s fizzy drinks. You know the drill at this stage – look at a close-up of the label and tell us what you’re looking at.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (8)