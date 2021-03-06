#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: Can you name these fizzy drinks?

Care for a Coke?

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 10:00 PM
51 minutes ago 12,141 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5371749

YOU MIGHT BE feeling like a new person right about now if you gave up junk food for Lent.

Or maybe our previous quizzes on sweet treats and crisps were too much, and you gave into temptation.

This week, it’s fizzy drinks. You know the drill at this stage – look at a close-up of the label and tell us what you’re looking at.

Sprite
Sprite Zero

7UP
Old Jane's Fizzy Pop and Lemon Surprise
Club
Fanta

Tango
Orangina
Coca-Cola
Coke Zero

Coca-Cola Energy Zero Sugar
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Zero Coca Sugar Energy Diet Cola
Club Lemon
Lucozade Sport Orange

Lucozade Energy Orange
Lucozade Milk Flavour
BPM Berry Red
TK Red Lemonade

Dr Pepper
Coca-Cola Energy Zero Sugar
7UP Free Mojito
BPM Sour Twist

Chupa Chups Sparkling Melon Cream
Cidona
Lucozade Energy Original
BPM Berry Red

Nestlé Human Blood
Barr Cherryade
Pfizer Picnic Liquid
TK Cream Soda

Country Spring Orange
McDaid's Sunrise
San Pellegrino Limonata
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

Fanta Lemon
TK Lemon Lemonade
Tayto: The Drink
Pepsi

Diet Pepsi
Powerade Berry & Tropical
Cadet Cola
Pepsi 2018 World Cup Flavour

UEFA Champions League: The Drink
McDaid's Football Special
Tanora
Irn-Bru

Tango
Fanta Exoitc
McDaid's Yellow Banana
McDaid's Smooth Banana

McDaid's Big Banana
McDaid's It's Literally Just Raw Banana
Fanta (Original 1940s packaging)
Finches Sparkling Orange

Club Rock Shandy
JaffO Sparkling Orange
Cadet Red Lemonade
Cadet American Cream Soda

Cadet Lemon & Lime
Cadet Orange
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have an entire bag of sugar
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have a glass of lukewarm water
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Here, have a can of New Coke
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have a glass of original Coca Cola (you know, the one with the cocaine in it)
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have a rock shandy, one of Ireland's greatest inventions
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

