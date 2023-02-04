Advertisement

Saturday 4 February 2023
Six flights diverted from Dublin Airport following drone sightings
Flights were also diverted yesterday for a short time due to a drone sighting.
SIX FLIGHTS THAT were due to land at Dublin Airport today have been diverted to other airports after two drones were seen flying near the airport.

It’s understood that arrivals were suspended for approximately 40 minutes, with three flights diverted to Shannon Airport and three to Belfast.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority stated:

“Flight operations at Dublin Airport were suspended for safety reasons this afternoon following two confirmed drone sightings on the airfield.

The safety and security of airport users is daa’s key priority at all times & staff at Dublin Airport and An Garda Síochana remain vigilant in relation to drone activity in the vicinity of the airport.”

Flights were also diverted yesterday for a short time due to a drone sighting.

Author
Jamie McCarron
