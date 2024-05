FLORIDA INTRODUCED ONE of the strictest abortion bans in the United States today in what President Joe Biden called a “nightmare” triggered by his election rival and predecessor Donald Trump.

US Vice President Kamala Harris was visiting Republican-led Florida to deliver a speech condemning Trump as the ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy took effect.

Republican Trump has bragged about how justices he nominated allowed the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court to revoke the national right to abortion in 2022, in turn paving the way for 21 states to bring in total or partial bans.

“Today, an extreme abortion ban takes effect in Florida, banning reproductive health care before many women even know they are pregnant,” Biden said in a statement.

“There is one person responsible for this nightmare: Donald Trump.”

Biden himself visited Florida last week as Democrats seek to make abortion one of the core issues of the 2024 election, seeing it as a vote-winner against Trump.

Florida’s strict new law replaces a 15-week ban and has left women and clinics across the southern United States scrambling for options.

One of the most populous states in the country, Florida was one of the few in the region where the time limit for abortion was still relatively high, leading many women to travel there to terminate their pregnancies.

Advertisement

Harris, the first female, black and South Asian vice president in US history, has become the campaign’s leading voice on abortion rights and spoke today in the city of Jacksonville.

She described the bans in Florida and 20 other states as “Trump abortion bans,” pinning the issue on the hard-right former president.

Kamala Harris speaks about the implementation of Florida's abortion ban at an event today in Jacksonville. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“This ban applies to many women before they even know they are pregnant – which tells us the extremists who wrote this ban don’t even know how a woman’s body works. Or they just don’t care,” said Harris.

Trump has recently fudged on the abortion issue amid signs that it is hurting him in the polls.

He repeatedly said in the Time interview that it was up to states to decide when asked if he would support a nationwide federal abortion ban.

Florida’s State’s supreme court dismissed a final legal challenge by pro-abortion groups in April, paving the way for the ban to take effect today.

But Florida voters will have a chance to reverse the six-week limit in a referendum that will coincide with November’s presidential election.

- © AFP 2024