Dublin: 3°C Friday 18 February 2022
Flu viruses now circulating in Ireland with reported rise in cases over past week

The HPSC said flu activity “significantly increased” last week.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 18 Feb 2022, 3:57 PM
Image: Shutterstock

THE HEALTH PROTECTION Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has said influenza is now circulating in Ireland and activity “significant increased” last week.

In total, 37 new influenza cases, were notified to the HPSC last week. There have been 120 laboratory confirmed cases since the start of the flu season in Ireland. 

Given the increase in most influenza surveillance indicators, the HPSC said it “considers that influenza viruses are now circulating in Ireland”.

Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of Public Health at the HSE’s National Immunisation Office, told The Journal that with Covid-19 restrictions lifting “it was to be expected that it would be circulating”. 

“I suppose we never knew what this flu season was going to bring, there wasn’t really any flu last year, people weren’t travelling and so on, so we always thought there could be a resurgence.”

She said the dominant strain that is circulating is more severe in older people and she encouraged those over 65 who have not yet got their flu vaccine to get it now.

“Something to keep in mind is that the flu vaccine is still available for people over the age of 50, – since October 1.3 million people have taken it,” Dr Jessop said.

“It’s also available for pregnant women, healthcare workers and those who are at high risk.”

The rate of GP consultations for influenza-like illnesses increased from 8.3 per 100,000 population the previous week to 10.2 per 100,000 population last week. The proportion of self-reported flu calls to GP out of hours services also increased slightly (0.5%).

There was an increase in the positivity rate of specimens tested at the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) last week, with 9.9% of specimens positive for influenza, compared to less than 1% the previous week. 

The HPSA reported 13 laboratory confirmed flu patients were hospitalised last week, with one of those patients in ICU. Over the whole flu season there have been 34 laboratory confirmed flu cases, with two of those patients requiring critical care. 

No deaths linked to influenza cases were reported last week. 

In Europe, the HPSC said influenza activity has also increased slightly, with different levels of activity between countries and areas.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

