Dead insects and no hot water at basins: One food business was ordered to close in August

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) ordered the closure of one food business in August.

Some of the reasons for the closure included failure to provide hot water supply to the wash hand basins and the presence of cobwebs, dust and dead insects.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI said that “food safety inspectors are continuing to to encounter basic errors being made by food businesses which are easily avoidable”.

Byrne said it is “especially disappointing to see during these times”.

The closure order was served on:

Khan Spices (Retailer), 84 North Main Street, Cork

In the case of this business, the FSAI reported outlined that “there was no hot water supply to any of the wash hand basins and the two utensil wash up sinks within the premises”. It was noted, the report said, that the hot water unit was switched off at the time of the inspection.

The report said that “the window area in the rear storage room was full of cobwebs, dust and dead insects”.

It was also noted in the report that “there was a large number of flies within the premises which were landing on bins, meat products and worktop surfaces”.

The FSAI also confirmed that one prohibition order was served last month on:

Bailey Foods (Small Meat Manufacturing Plant), Slaughterhouse Lane, William Street, Limerick

In this case, the FSAI found that certain items of food were “produced at an establishment which has not been approved for the production of minced meat or meat preparations”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The production of minced meat and meat preparations has therefore not been subject to official controls to verify compliance with food law for these activities,” the FSAI said in its report.

In her statement today, Byrne said: “It is essential that food businesses have a strong food safety and hygiene culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing training of all members of their team.”

The full list of enforcement orders can be read here.