This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Advertisement

Dead insects and no hot water at basins: One food business was ordered to close in August

The FSAI also confirmed that one prohibition order was served on a business last month.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 7:54 PM
8 minutes ago 1,410 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5199549
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) ordered the closure of one food business in August. 

Some of the reasons for the closure included failure to provide hot water supply to the wash hand basins and the presence of cobwebs, dust and dead insects. 

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI said that “food safety inspectors are continuing to to encounter basic errors being made by food businesses which are easily avoidable”. 

Byrne said it is “especially disappointing to see during these times”. 

The closure order was served on:

  • Khan Spices (Retailer), 84 North Main Street, Cork

In the case of this business, the FSAI reported outlined that “there was no hot water supply to any of the wash hand basins and the two utensil wash up sinks within the premises”. It was noted, the report said, that the hot water unit was switched off at the time of the inspection. 

The report said that “the window area in the rear storage room was full of cobwebs, dust and dead insects”. 

It was also noted in the report that “there was a large number of flies within the premises which were landing on bins, meat products and worktop surfaces”.

The FSAI also confirmed that one prohibition order was served last month on: 

  • Bailey Foods (Small Meat Manufacturing Plant), Slaughterhouse Lane, William Street, Limerick

In this case, the FSAI found that certain items of food were “produced at an establishment which has not been approved for the production of minced meat or meat preparations”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The production of minced meat and meat preparations has therefore not been subject to official controls to verify compliance with food law for these activities,” the FSAI said in its report. 

In her statement today, Byrne said: “It is essential that food businesses have a strong food safety and hygiene culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing training of all members of their team.”

The full list of enforcement orders can be read here

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie