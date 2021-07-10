Quiz: How much do you know about coming home?

IF YOU’RE EVEN the tiniest bit exposed to British media or have the most fleeting of interests in sports, you’ll be aware that they’re all very excited about something over in England.

‘It’ is allegedly, possibly, coming home shortly. Italians are among those who would disagree that it actually will.

Many say that the “it” in question is football. It’s hard to say for sure if that’s what they mean, if that’s what is happening, if it will, if it will not, and just how the whole ‘coming home’ business will pan out.

While we wait to see, let’s test your knowledge.

Driving Home For Christmas is one of the most famous songs about coming home, and the most famous song about coming home for Christmas by car. Who sings it? Shutterstock Peter Gabriel Chris Rea

Paul McCartney Madonna What was the name of the actor who played Lassie in Lassie Come Home? Wikimedia Lassie (it was a documentary) Pal

Mr Destroyer Bella Where does Beyoncé perform in her Homecoming documentary? PA Images Glastonbury SXSW

Coachella Cavan In what is considered by many to be the finest song written by an Irish band on the topic of coming home quickly or immediately, what does the letter referenced in Boyzone's Coming Home Now say? Boyzone/YouTube I'm doing fine I'm doing awful

I'm doing great (without you) I'm doing absolutely shite, if I'm being honest with you How do homing pigeons find their way home? Shutterstock The sun The Earth's magnetic field

By sight No one really knows, but all of the above seem to be factors Boomerangs love to come home - but is a boomerang still a boomerang if it doesn't return when thrown correctly? Shutterstock Yes, boomerangs used for hunting are not designed to return. No, there are boomerang-like devices that don't return but they're not boomerangs. Coming Home is a 1978 film that comes up on Google when you search "coming home". It is allegedly quite racy. Who stars in it? Lorraine Gary Jane Fonda

Olivia Newton-John Pal Those of a certain vintage will remember this ESB ad about a young man coming home. Who is the man? Pal Pierce Brosnan

You never see his face (spooky) Alan Hughes In which of these sports is coming home most important? Shutterstock Tennis Baseball

Soccer Badminton Finally, where is football coming home to? Shutterstock Italy England

