Quiz: How much do you know about coming home?

Is it really coming home?

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 10 Jul 2021, 10:00 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

IF YOU’RE EVEN the tiniest bit exposed to British media or have the most fleeting of interests in sports, you’ll be aware that they’re all very excited about something over in England.

‘It’ is allegedly, possibly, coming home shortly. Italians are among those who would disagree that it actually will.

Many say that the “it” in question is football. It’s hard to say for sure if that’s what they mean, if that’s what is happening, if it will, if it will not, and just how the whole ‘coming home’ business will pan out.

While we wait to see, let’s test your knowledge.

Driving Home For Christmas is one of the most famous songs about coming home, and the most famous song about coming home for Christmas by car. Who sings it?
Shutterstock
Peter Gabriel
Chris Rea

Paul McCartney
Madonna
What was the name of the actor who played Lassie in Lassie Come Home?
Wikimedia
Lassie (it was a documentary)
Pal

Mr Destroyer
Bella
Where does Beyoncé perform in her Homecoming documentary?
PA Images
Glastonbury
SXSW

Coachella
Cavan
In what is considered by many to be the finest song written by an Irish band on the topic of coming home quickly or immediately, what does the letter referenced in Boyzone's Coming Home Now say?
Boyzone/YouTube
I'm doing fine
I'm doing awful

I'm doing great (without you)
I'm doing absolutely shite, if I'm being honest with you
How do homing pigeons find their way home?
Shutterstock
The sun
The Earth's magnetic field

By sight
No one really knows, but all of the above seem to be factors
Boomerangs love to come home - but is a boomerang still a boomerang if it doesn't return when thrown correctly?
Shutterstock
Yes, boomerangs used for hunting are not designed to return.
No, there are boomerang-like devices that don't return but they're not boomerangs.
Coming Home is a 1978 film that comes up on Google when you search "coming home". It is allegedly quite racy. Who stars in it?
Lorraine Gary
Jane Fonda

Olivia Newton-John
Pal
Those of a certain vintage will remember this ESB ad about a young man coming home. Who is the man?
Pal
Pierce Brosnan

You never see his face (spooky)
Alan Hughes
In which of these sports is coming home most important?
Shutterstock
Tennis
Baseball

Soccer
Badminton
Finally, where is football coming home to?
Shutterstock
Italy
England

You all know what I wanted to set as the correct answer here but I don't want to cause some type of low-level diplomatic incident, so look, just click this option and you'll get it right.
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA Images
You scored out of !
You are Christian Eriksen
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
You are Italy's Euro 2020 squad
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this homing pigeon
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are Chris Rea
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are the English fan who shone a laser at the Danish goalkeeper
Share your result:

