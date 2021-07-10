Quiz: How much do you know about coming home?

IF YOU’RE EVEN the tiniest bit exposed to British media or have the most fleeting of interests in sports, you’ll be aware that they’re all very excited about something over in England.
‘It’ is allegedly, possibly, coming home shortly. Italians are among those who would disagree that it actually will.
Many say that the “it” in question is football. It’s hard to say for sure if that’s what they mean, if that’s what is happening, if it will, if it will not, and just how the whole ‘coming home’ business will pan out.
While we wait to see, let’s test your knowledge.
