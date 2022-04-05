Billionaire list shows that nine Irish billionaires have a combined net worth of $54.8 billion

THERE ARE NINE Irish people included on the Forbes Billionaire’s List 2022, with a combined net worth of approximately $54.8 billion.

The Irish list is topped by billionaire Pallonji Mistry, the head of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a 156-year-old construction and engineering giant that is based in Mumbai.

Mistry has a net worth of $15 billion and he became an Irish citizen in 2003.

Second on the list are the Collison brothers, John and Patrick Collison, who cofounded the payment company Stripe. Both men have a net worth of $9.5 billion, which has almost tripled from $3.2 billion in 2021.

Stripe was founded in 2010 and the company is currently dual headquartered in both San Francisco and Dublin.

Fourth on the Irish list is John Grayken, the founder and owner of Lone Star Funds which is a private equity firm based in Dallas, Texas. He has a net worth of $6.5 billion.

Grayken is originally from Boston but renounced his US citizenship in the 1990s and became an Irish citizen.

Also included on the list is Denis O’Brien, who owns and operates Digicel, a mobile phone network provider that is based in the Caribbean, Central America and parts of Asia.

He formerly owned both Communicorp and Independent News and Media, before both companies were sold to Bauer Media Group and Mediahuis respectively.

According to Forbes, O’Brien has a net worth of $3.8 billion.

Hedge fund cofounder, John Armitage, has a net worth of $2.9 billion while Kingspan Group founder, Eugene Murtagh is also included in the list, with an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion.

Billionaire Dermot Desmond, who began working in Citibank, has his net worth listed as $2.1 billion.

He founded NCB Stockbrokers in 1981 before it was sold in 1994 for $39 million.

John Dorrance III, an heir to the Campbell Soup fortune, is also included on the Irish billionaire list after he became an Irish citizen in 1995.

Dorrance is worth an estimated $2.7 billion.

The world’s richest man is Tesla founder Elon Musk, with an estimated net worth of $219 billion. It was announced earlier today that Musk would be appointed to the board of Twitter after he took a 9% stake in the company

Musk surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of $171 billion.