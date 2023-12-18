Former Garda Reserve member pleads guilty to rape and sexual assault following GSOC investigation

A FORMER MEMBER of the Garda Reserve has pleaded guilty to sample counts of rape, sexual assault and gross indecency in the Central Criminal Court today.

The Garda Reserve is a voluntary, unpaid body drawn from the community to assist the existing Service at times when extra personnel are required.

The prosecution of the former Garda Reserve was directed following the completion of an independent criminal investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

Part of GSOC’s remit is to independently investigate complaints made by the public concerning the conduct of members of An Garda Síochána.

GSOC has the statutory power to conduct criminal investigations, during the course of which it has full policing powers, equivalent to all the powers and privileges conferred on members of An Garda Síochána.

The offences took place over the course of a number of years, starting when the victim was fourteen.

The hearing was adjourned for sentencing on 22 January, 2024.

Speaking today, GSOC Chair Rory MacCabe welcomed the conclusion of the case, which he said “concerned very serious sexual offences, including offences committed against a minor by a person in a position of trust and authority”.

He commended his GSOC colleagues for their work in conducting the criminal investigation and in providing sustained support to the victim of these crimes.

In addition to conducting independent investigations into serious crimes, GSOC also deploys specialist victim and family liaison officers (FLO) as a point of contact for victims or their families, and provides information during legal proceedings arising from an investigation.

McCabe added that GSOC is “particularly grateful to the victim for his cooperation throughout the investigation”.

He added: “GSOC acknowledges and understands that staying the course in an investigation and prosecution such as this is not an easy thing to do.”

McCabe noted that GSOC “takes allegations of abuse by members of An Garda Síochána very seriously” and encouraged anyone who has been the subject of abuse by a member of a garda member to take a complaint to GSOC.

To make a complaint to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, LoCall 0818 600 800 or fill out a complaint form at www.gardaombudsman.ie