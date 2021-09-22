Irish language film Foscadh (Shelter) selected as Ireland's international Oscar entry

Foscadh has been selected as Ireland's Oscar entry for 2022.

Foscadh has been selected as Ireland's Oscar entry for 2022.

IRISH LANGUAGE FILM Foscadh (Shelter) has been chosen as Ireland’s Oscar contender for Best International Film in the 2022 Academy Awards.

The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) selected Seán Breathnach’s feature as the entry in the category, which was previously known as the Best Foreign Language Oscar.

Foscadh is set in the mountains of Connemara and is based on characters in Donal Ryan’s novel The Thing About December.

It tells the story of naive recluse John Cunliffe who inherits mountain land that is in the way of a lucrative wind-farm development, after his overprotective parents pass away.

Written and directed by Breathnach, Foscadh stars 2020 IFTA nominee Dónall Ó Héalai (Arracht), Fionnuala Flaherty (An Klondike), and Cillian O’Gairbhí (Blood).

The Best International Film contenders will be shortlisted to 10 international finalists. This group will then be ultimately shortlisted to the final five Oscar Nominees in the category.

The IFTA selection committee included director Aisling Walsh (Maudie, Song for a Raggy Boy), actors Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve, An Klondike) and Fionnula Flanagan (The Guard, The Others), cinematographer Kate McCullough (Normal People, Arracht), producer Martina Niland (Sing Street, Once) and Cartoon Saloon CEO Paul Young (Wolfwalkers, Song of the Sea). The committee was chaired by IFTA CEO Áine Moriarty.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“It truly is both an honour and a privilege to be chosen by IFTA to represent Ireland in the Academy Awards Best International Film category,” Foscadh director Breathnach said.

“We are beyond thrilled that Foscadh is garnering such a positive reaction from critics and festivals alike, following on from its Best First Film award at the Galway Film Fleadh. I would like to take this opportunity to give thanks to our wonderful cast and crew.”

Last year IFTA submitted Irish-language feature film Arracht to represent Ireland, and previous selections have included Gaza (Arabic language Documentary); Viva (Spanish language); Song of Granite (Irish language); As If I Am Not There (Serbo-Croatian language), and Kings (Irish language) among others.

The Oscar ceremony is due to take place on 27 March, 2022.