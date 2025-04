THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with an investigation into the murder of Willie Moorehouse, who was attacked on Boghall Road in Bray, Co Wicklow in January.

Gardaí investigating the incident, which took place on 19 January this year, arrested four people today – three males, one a juvenile and two in their 20s and 30s, and a woman, aged in her 50s.

The four individuals are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Wexford / Wicklow Division, meaning they can be held for a maximum of 24 hours before release.

Willie Moorehouse (38) was attacked on Boghall Road near a playground in the Co Wicklow town on 19 January, later dying from injuries he sustained.

Following the post-mortem gardaí commenced a murder investigation, which remains ongoing.