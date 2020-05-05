This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Supporters gather outside Four Courts as Waters and O'Doherty case adjourned until 2pm

There was once again a heavy garda presence as the two challenged Covid-19 regulations.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 5 May 2020, 12:43 PM
1 hour ago 17,616 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5091535
Supporters of Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters outside the Four Courts this morning.
Image: TheJournal.ie
Supporters of Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters outside the Four Courts this morning.
Supporters of Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters outside the Four Courts this morning.
Image: TheJournal.ie

JOHN WATERS AND Gemma O’Doherty’s High Court challenge against laws introduced to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic has been adjourned to later this afternoon.

In judicial review proceedings against the state and the Minister for Health, they seek to have various pieces of new legislation quashed by a High Court judge.

A crowd of supporters gathered outside the Four Courts to cheer and applaud O’Doherty and Waters as they arrived at around 10.30am this morning. Some held placards protesting the government restrictions, while others waved tricolours.

Last week, a similarly-sized crowd gathered to support the judicial review action. 

Chancery Place was again closed to members of the public and there was a large garda presence in the area.

Supporters of O’Doherty and Waters once again remained outside the Four Courts building and were not allowed past barriers erected by gardaí. Gardaí did not seek to disperse the crowd, which waited outside for the duration of the hearing.

Both O’Doherty and Waters addressed the crowd before and after the hearing.

Judicial review

The application for permission to bring the challenge came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan at the High Court this morning.

At the outset of the hearing, counsel for the state Patrick McCann SC, appearing with Gerard Meehan Bl, asked the court to adjourn the matter to 2pm.

This was to allow the state consider a sworn statement from the applicants in support of their claim which counsel said he had not seen and had only received shortly before the hearing was due to commence.

Waters and O’Doherty said that they were anxious that the application be heard as soon as possible, and opposed the adjournment.

Waters told the court it was not possible to have the statement done any earlier.

He said they had received a mountain of paper in response to their action from the Department of Health on Sunday night, which they needed to consider.

Mr Justice Meenan said he was agreeing to the state’s request and adjourned the matter to 2pm.

In their action O’Doherty and Waters have challenged legislation including the 2020 Health Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act, the 2020 Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act Covid-19 Act, The 1947 Health Act (Affected Areas) Order.

Their proceedings are also aimed at striking down temporary restriction regulations brought due to Covid-19 under the 1947 Health Act.

The High Court had previously directed that the application for permission to bring the challenge be heard in the presence of the respondents.

The state is opposing the application for leave, and says that the claims are not arguable. The Dail, the Seanad and the Ceann Comhairle, which have also been added as notice parties to the action because part of the challenge concerns how the laws were enacted, is also opposed to leave being granted.

With reporting from Dominic McGrath. Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie