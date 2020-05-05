Supporters gather outside Four Courts as Waters and O'Doherty case adjourned until 2pm

Supporters of Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters outside the Four Courts this morning.

JOHN WATERS AND Gemma O’Doherty’s High Court challenge against laws introduced to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic has been adjourned to later this afternoon.

In judicial review proceedings against the state and the Minister for Health, they seek to have various pieces of new legislation quashed by a High Court judge.

A crowd of supporters gathered outside the Four Courts to cheer and applaud O’Doherty and Waters as they arrived at around 10.30am this morning. Some held placards protesting the government restrictions, while others waved tricolours.

Last week, a similarly-sized crowd gathered to support the judicial review action.

Chancery Place was again closed to members of the public and there was a large garda presence in the area.

Supporters of O’Doherty and Waters once again remained outside the Four Courts building and were not allowed past barriers erected by gardaí. Gardaí did not seek to disperse the crowd, which waited outside for the duration of the hearing.

Both O’Doherty and Waters addressed the crowd before and after the hearing.

Judicial review

The application for permission to bring the challenge came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan at the High Court this morning.

At the outset of the hearing, counsel for the state Patrick McCann SC, appearing with Gerard Meehan Bl, asked the court to adjourn the matter to 2pm.

This was to allow the state consider a sworn statement from the applicants in support of their claim which counsel said he had not seen and had only received shortly before the hearing was due to commence.

Waters and O’Doherty said that they were anxious that the application be heard as soon as possible, and opposed the adjournment.

Waters told the court it was not possible to have the statement done any earlier.

Here’s Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters walking towards the barrier on Chancery Lane pic.twitter.com/oblXUNWnRE — Dominic McGrath (@McGrathDominic) May 5, 2020 Source: Dominic McGrath /Twitter

He said they had received a mountain of paper in response to their action from the Department of Health on Sunday night, which they needed to consider.

Mr Justice Meenan said he was agreeing to the state’s request and adjourned the matter to 2pm.

In their action O’Doherty and Waters have challenged legislation including the 2020 Health Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act, the 2020 Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act Covid-19 Act, The 1947 Health Act (Affected Areas) Order.

Their proceedings are also aimed at striking down temporary restriction regulations brought due to Covid-19 under the 1947 Health Act.

The High Court had previously directed that the application for permission to bring the challenge be heard in the presence of the respondents.

The state is opposing the application for leave, and says that the claims are not arguable. The Dail, the Seanad and the Ceann Comhairle, which have also been added as notice parties to the action because part of the challenge concerns how the laws were enacted, is also opposed to leave being granted.

With reporting from Dominic McGrath. Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings