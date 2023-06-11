Two in critical condition and two hospitalised after Kildare road collision

GARDAÍ IN CLANE are currently at scene of a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on the Sallins bypass, Castlesize, Sallins, Co Kildare late last night at approximately 11.15p.m.

A two vehicle collision occurred and both men (mid 40s and mid 70s) in the first vehicle were removed from the scene to Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin where they remain in critical condition.

A man and a woman, both aged in their late 20s, in the second vehicle, were removed from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital and remain in serious but stable condition.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators are conducting an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the Sallins bypass between 11p.m. and 11.30p.m. with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information can contact Clane Garda Station on 045 868 262, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.