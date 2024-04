GARDAÍ SMASHED THE operation of a cannabis factory in Limerick City today when armed officers swooped on a house and netted €300,000 worth of cannabis and cannabis plants.

Some €10,000 in cash was also seized by gardai during the planned garda operation.

Today’s crackdown on the illegal sale and supply of drugs in the Treaty City was led by the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit supported by the garda Regional Armed Support unit (ASU).

Shortly before midday armed gardai using a battering ram assisted drug squad officers in gaining entry to the property.

Four men who were in the house situated on Clare Street, which is situated just off the city centre, were arrested and were being questioned under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.

The four suspects, which include one in his 30s, two in their 40s, and one in his 60s, can be held for up to a week without being charged.

It’s understood two other males fled from the property as gardai swept in with a battering ram and steel cutters.

Gardai seized 15 kilos of cannabis in he house along with 30 cannabis plants.