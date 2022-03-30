#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 30 March 2022
Four million refugees have fled Ukraine, says UN agency

More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland, but many have travelled on to other countries or back into Ukraine.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 11:37 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MORE THAN FOUR  refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war, in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War, according to the UN refugee agency.

The new figure was posted on a UNHCR website. More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland, but many have travelled on to other countries or back into Ukraine.

Aid workers say the numbers have eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war.

An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within the country.

More than 608,000 have entered Romania, over 387,000 have gone to Moldova, and about 364,000 have entered Hungary since the war began on 24 February, based on counts provided by governments.

From the onset of the war, UNHCR had projected that about four million might flee Ukraine, though it has repeatedly said it has been reassessing its forecasts.

“Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted as he crossed the border into Ukraine.

Mr Grandi said he would be in the western city of Lviv to discuss ways to increase support “to people affected and displaced by this senseless war”.

UNHCR teams and their partners have been working to deliver protection, emergency shelter, cash assistance, core relief items and other critical services for those who have fled.

Press Association

