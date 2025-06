FOUR MORE PEOPLE have been charged over the riots in Ballymena, while 41 people have been arrested to date.

Those charged by the PSNI today include a 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man. They appeared before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court o0n Wednesday.

A 19-year-old man has also been charged with riot. He is due before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court today.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman arrested in Portadown has been charged with four offences including intentionally encouraging riot and incitement to commit criminal damage. She is due before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on 23 July.

Police in Northern Ireland have made 41 arrests to date relating to the rioting, which they said was racially-motivated.

They released images of individuals that they are trying to identify.