A FOURTH MAN has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man on South Anne Street in Dublin last week.

The man in his 20s was arrested yesterday morning as part of the investigation into the violent disorder and fatal assault on 15 February.

He is due to appear before Court in Dublin later this morning.

Three men have already been charged in connection with the death of 34-year-old Quham Babatunde, an asylum seeker originally from Nigeria.

Ryan Ndede, 23, from Boroimhe Birches in Swords, Co Dublin was charged with murder in Belfast court last week.

Rory Carr, 21, of Ard na Greine, Seapoint Lane, Balbriggan, Co Dublin and Jeffrey Bangu, 21, of Cardy Rock Crescent, Balbriggan were separately charged in Dublin with assault causing harm.

Advertisement

Carr was also charged with engaging in violent disorder with persons unknown and violent disorder, while Bangu was accused of violent disorder, and he had an additional charge for the production of a knife during the fight on South Anne Street.

The two 21-year-olds have appeared in court, and are scheduled for more hearings. Carr is due to appear in Cloverhill District Court on 26 February, while Bangu is due to appear in his next hearing at the same court today.

The incident occurred after a music event in Dublin’s city centre.

Quham Babatunde was found unresponsive by gardaí at the scene on South Anne Street at around 3am on Saturday 15 February.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and transferred to hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Babatunde had been living in Ballyogan accommodation centre in south Dublin while his application for international protection was being processed.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.