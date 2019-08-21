This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 21 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chaos on set of French rap music video after attack by gang armed with guns and bats

Around 15 people were involved in the overnight attack in Paris.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 1:01 PM
15 minutes ago 1,764 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4776353
Singer Booba performs in France last year.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Singer Booba performs in France last year.
Singer Booba performs in France last year.
Image: ABACA/PA Images

SHOTS WERE FIRED and several people injured overnight as gangs armed with guns and baseball bats stormed the set of a music video by controversial French rapper Booba.

The 42-year-old musician, who is one of France’s biggest rap stars, has been locked in a high-profile feud with fellow rapper Kaaris which exploded into violence at a Paris airport last year, landing them both in jail for a month.

Around 15 people were involved in the overnight attack which took place around midnight in the northeastern Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois, a police source said, confirming a report first published by Europe 1 radio.

One of the injured sustained a bullet wound to the thigh but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, said the source.

Booba was not there at the time, he said.

The ambush reportedly took place at a disused warehouse where the music video was being made, with the attackers pulling up to the site in cars and firing four shots towards Booba’s crew as they put away equipment.

They then began attacking the rest of the crew with iron bars and baseball bats, with the video’s producer sustaining serious head injuries and another technician also badly hurt, BFMTV said.

It said the man who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg was Booba’s 36-year-old marketing and sponsorship manager.

Police found four 9mm shell casings and two cartridges at the scene and have opened an inquiry, the channel said.

Cage fight?

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack but it led to speculation it was linked to the ongoing feud between the two rappers which has made headlines in France and beyond.

Overdrive Premiere Paris Kaaris had been due to fight Booba in a cage match in Switzerland. Source: PA Images

Their August 2018 brawl at Orly airport erupted as the men and their entourages were about to fly to Barcelona for a concert, prompting officials to temporarily shut down part of the terminal, delaying flights.

A month in solitary and heavy fines did little to cool their animosity, however, with the two pledging to settle their differences through a two-million-euro cage fight in Switzerland in November.

The pair had been drumming up expectations for the MMA fight in the Swiss city of Basel, goading each other relentlessly.

They chose Switzerland for their fight because the ultra-violent sport of MMA — or mixed martial arts — is banned in France.

The winner would have walked away with €1.5 million, while the loser would get just half a million.

But last week, Swiss authorities cancelled the fight, saying they had been misled about the nature of the event, ahead of which the pair had exchanged very public threats.

Ivory Coast-born Kaaris, 39, had promised he would drink his rival’s blood, to which Booba replied. “I will beat you to death, you son of a bitch.”

Booba had previously fallen out with Kaaris after he failed to back him in a dispute with fellow French artist Rohff.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie