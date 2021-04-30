#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Friday 30 April 2021
Advertisement

Restaurants and cafes in France to reopen for outdoor dining on 19 May, but curfew to remain

President Emmanuel Macron has outlined a four-step plan to reopen the country and revive its economy.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Apr 2021, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,730 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5424682
French President Emmanuel Macron
Image: PA Images
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron
Image: PA Images

PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON has said the outdoor terraces of France’s cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on 19 May along with museums, cinemas, theatres and concert halls under certain conditions.

Macron has outlined a four-step plan to reopen the country and revive its economy.

The French government is slowly starting to lift partial lockdowns, despite still high numbers of coronavirus cases and Covid-19 patients in hospital.

Reopening nurseries and primary schools this week was a priority, the president said.

“We have taken on the responsibility of the priority on education and the strategy of living with the virus, including with high numbers of infections, higher than those of our neighbours,” Macron said.

Students will go back to secondary and high schools next week, and a domestic travel ban will end, he confirmed. A 7pm to 6am curfew will remain in place.

Restaurants and cafes will be able to serve customers outdoors at tables seating a maximum of six people starting on 19 May, when the nightly curfew will be pushed back to 9pm.

Non-essential shops will also reopen, as well as cultural sites and sport facilities, which will have occupancy limits of 800 people indoors and 1,000 outdoors.

French authorities are anticipating the Covid-19 outlook in the country to be better next month, when a greater proportion of the population will be vaccinated.

The government’s plan provides for permitting foreign tourists back into France on 9 June as long as they hold a “sanitary pass” with proof of a Covid-19 vaccine or a negative PCR test.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On that same day, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to resume regular service until an 11pm curfew. Events of up to 5,000 people will be allowed.

The final stage of the plan will see the end of the night-time curfew and the lifting of most restrictions on 30 June, although nightclubs will remain closed.

France is reporting about 29,000 new confirmed cases each day, down from about 40,000 earlier this month.

More than 5,800 Covid-19 patients are in hospital intensive care units in France, a slight decrease from previous days.

France has reported almost 104,000 virus-related deaths in the pandemic.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie