Restaurants and cafes in France to reopen for outdoor dining on 19 May, but curfew to remain

PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON has said the outdoor terraces of France’s cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on 19 May along with museums, cinemas, theatres and concert halls under certain conditions.

Macron has outlined a four-step plan to reopen the country and revive its economy.

The French government is slowly starting to lift partial lockdowns, despite still high numbers of coronavirus cases and Covid-19 patients in hospital.

Reopening nurseries and primary schools this week was a priority, the president said.

“We have taken on the responsibility of the priority on education and the strategy of living with the virus, including with high numbers of infections, higher than those of our neighbours,” Macron said.

Students will go back to secondary and high schools next week, and a domestic travel ban will end, he confirmed. A 7pm to 6am curfew will remain in place.

Restaurants and cafes will be able to serve customers outdoors at tables seating a maximum of six people starting on 19 May, when the nightly curfew will be pushed back to 9pm.

Non-essential shops will also reopen, as well as cultural sites and sport facilities, which will have occupancy limits of 800 people indoors and 1,000 outdoors.

French authorities are anticipating the Covid-19 outlook in the country to be better next month, when a greater proportion of the population will be vaccinated.

The government’s plan provides for permitting foreign tourists back into France on 9 June as long as they hold a “sanitary pass” with proof of a Covid-19 vaccine or a negative PCR test.

On that same day, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to resume regular service until an 11pm curfew. Events of up to 5,000 people will be allowed.

The final stage of the plan will see the end of the night-time curfew and the lifting of most restrictions on 30 June, although nightclubs will remain closed.

France is reporting about 29,000 new confirmed cases each day, down from about 40,000 earlier this month.

More than 5,800 Covid-19 patients are in hospital intensive care units in France, a slight decrease from previous days.

France has reported almost 104,000 virus-related deaths in the pandemic.