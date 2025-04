ALL WOMEN WILL be able to access Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for free from 1 June, the health minister has announced.

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has said the government will also cover the dispensing fee – which will cost the state €5 per product – after patients and politicians claimed there was a “transparency” issue with the cost.

The €5 fee has been rejected by the pharmacy union, as some pharmacies charge more for dispensing. To incentivise pharmacies to sign up to the state-run scheme, the government will also give them a once-off €1,000 grant for the administrative change.

The medicine-based treatment, which is used to relieve symptoms of menopause, perimenopause and postmenopause, is already free for holders of medical cards, but otherwise can cost in the region of €30 to €70 a month.

Under the new scheme, the products will be free of charge for all, but women who have a prescription from their doctor would still have to pay for their GP visit.

Announcing the development today, Minister Carroll MacNeill said: “Improving care before, during, and after menopause is a priority for me and for the Government.

“We are committed to removing the cost of HRT medicines and products for women and Budget 2025 provided funding for the provision of State-funded HRT products for women experiencing symptoms of menopause.”

Pharmacists and the Department of Health had clashed over the delayed rollout of the scheme which meant women without medical cards still have to pay for their medication.

Some women told The Journal how they had to ration their HRT patches due to the cost, how they felt let down by the Government, with one woman saying she delayed taking HRT until January because she thought the free scheme would be in place.

Pharmacists told The Journal they had not received any details about the scheme before it was announced and had yet to be informed which medications would be included under the scheme, despite the plan for it to be in place by January.

Women who have paid for the medication in the six months the scheme was delayed for will not be reimbursed, the minister has confirmed. She said the reason for this was a lack of funding as well as the large volume of administration it would require.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline, the minister wouldn’t divulge what dispensing fee pharmacies had requested the government pay.

However, she is urging pharmacies to sign up ”in the interest of patients”, and so that the Department of Health can “get on with other things”.