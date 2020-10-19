French fishing vessel detained by Naval Service off Cork coast

A FRENCH REGISTERED fishing vessel has been detained by the Naval Service vessel LÉ William Butler Yeats.

The detention was made approximately 45 nautical miles south-west of Mizen Head, Co Cork. It was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

The vessel is being escorted to Castletownbere, where it will be handed over to An Garda Síochána.

This is the 12th vessel detained by the Naval Service this year.

The Defence Forces carries out sea fishery inspections in line with the service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state.