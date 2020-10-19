#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 19 October 2020
French fishing vessel detained by Naval Service off Cork coast

The detention was made approximately 45 nautical miles south-west of Mizen Head.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Oct 2020, 8:37 PM
Image: David Jones via Defence Forces
Image: David Jones via Defence Forces

A FRENCH REGISTERED fishing vessel has been detained by the Naval Service vessel LÉ William Butler Yeats. 

The detention was made approximately 45 nautical miles south-west of Mizen Head, Co Cork. It was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations. 

The vessel is being escorted to Castletownbere, where it will be handed over to An Garda Síochána. 

This is the 12th vessel detained by the Naval Service this year. 

The Defence Forces carries out sea fishery inspections in line with the service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state. 

