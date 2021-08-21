Irish Navy detains French vessel off Cork coast over alleged fishing breaches

THE IRISH NAVY has detained a French fishing vessel off the Cork coast for alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

This morning, the LÉ William Butler Yeats arrested the French boat approximately 110 nautical miles south of Mizen Head.

“The detention was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations. The vessel will be escorted to port, where on arrival it will be handed over to An Garda Síochána,” the Naval Service said in a statement.

It’s the sixth vessel to be detained by the Irish Navy so far this year.

The Defence Forces carries out sea fishery inspections in line with the service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state.