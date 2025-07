TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to 12-year-old Freya Tobin who yesterday drowned in the River Suir in Co Tipperary after getting into difficulty in the water.

Freya had just completed sixth class at Scoil Mhuire.

The tragic incident took place at around 4:20pm at the River Suir near Newcastle.

She was flown to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition, but later died.

Gardaí said they are now preparing a file to send to the Coroner’s Court and that investigations are ongoing.

Local councillor Máirín McGrath said that a “dark cloud of sorrow” hangs over the village of Newcastle.

“Yesterday evening’s news has stopped everyone in their tracks and has left our entire community heartbroken,” she wrote in an online post.

“The tragic loss of Freya Tobin, a lovely girl who was known across the village for her warm smile and outgoing personality, is something we will all struggle to come to terms with, especially her loving family and large circle of friends.”

A prayer service was planned to take place at noon today in the Newcastle Church for friends of Freya, and for the entire community who wish to show their support.

Scoil Mhuire is open for any students and their loved ones who want to drop in, McGrath added.

“We are thinking of the many young people who are grieving today, and especially her friends that were all enjoying the summer sun on the banks of the River Suir yesterday.

“Please know that support is available and you are not alone.”

The councillor said that the community is deeply grateful to the emergency services and those who responded to the incident.

“In the days ahead, may we continue to support one another with kindness and compassion, as Newcastle always does in times of difficulty.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.