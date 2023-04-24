Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 24 April 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Juan Aceituno via Shutterstock File photo of a common frog taken in Spain.
# Wicklow Mountains
'Mass die-off' of frogspawn in Wicklow 'not a good sign' for Irish ecosystem, expert warns
Extreme temperatures in the last few months may have interfered with frog reproduction.
3.8k
3
1 hour ago

THE DISCOVERY OF dead and rotting frogspawn in the Wicklow Mountains is “not a good sign” for the state of Ireland’s ecosystem, a zoology researcher has said.

Frogspawn has long been an indicator that spring has arrived, but extreme temperatures in the last few months may have interfered with the natural timeline.

Collie Ennis, Science Officer for the Herpetological Society of Ireland, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that this discovery is “a real headscratcher”.

“Frogs are a really good indicator of healthy ecosystems and to see a mass die-off of spawn in these large numbers, and especially in a wilderness area, it’s really concerning”, he said.

There are a number of possible causes of this unusual development, Ennis says, and long-term studies are needed.

“But we’re guessing that the swings in temperature that we got during the spring could’ve affected them”, he said.

“Also frogs and amphibians need very cold temperatures to kick them into gear for reproduction … we had a very mild winter and then we had a very very cold snap in the spring.

“Acidity in the water could be another factor as well.”

He said that “boots on the ground” are needed to fully explore the causes and effects of this phenomenon can be determined.

After tweeting about what he found, Ennis says some users responded with reports of similar findings in their own gardens.

“So it’s very random but very widespread throughout the country”, he said.

“Even into east England as well we’ve gotten reports from over there.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     