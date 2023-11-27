FSAI recall batch of Aldi ‘Roosters’ chicken goujons due to possible presence of Salmonella

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has recalled a batch of Aldi ‘Roosters’ chicken goujons due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The recall affects the 800 gram frozen packs of Roosters Southern Fried Chicken Fillet Goujons and the implicated batch has a batch code of 712654 and a Best Before date of 22 May, 2025.

The food’s country of origin is the UK and recall notices for the impacted batch of products will be displayed at point-of-sale in Aldi stores.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch, while retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause food poisoning with symptoms that include diarrhoea, cramps, vomiting and fever.

The symptoms usually develop between 12 and 36 hours after infection but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The illness usually lasts between four to seven days and the resulting diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

At the onset of symptoms, people suffering from Salmonella poisoning should visit a doctor who may ask for a stool sample and about the products you have eaten.