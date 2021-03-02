#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 2 March 2021
Advertisement

Number of unregistered food businesses investigated last year more than double 2019 figures

The FSAI said many unregistered businesses use social media platforms like Facebook to advertise their products.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 2 Mar 2021, 3:05 PM
24 minutes ago 1,093 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5369887

THE FSAI LAST year investigated 47 unregistered food businesses, more than double the number investigated in 2019.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said the investigations related to a number of different food products including ready-to-eat sushi, meat and CBD.

Dr Pamela Byrne, the chief executive of the FSAI, said it is “very concerning” to see this increase in unregistered food businesses. 

“There is no doubt that Covid-19 has presented many challenges for the food industry and for people working in the sector, however, this does not change the legal requirements which are in place to protect consumer health,” Dr Byrne said. 

“Many of these unregistered food businesses are using social media platforms such as Facebook, Facebook Marketplace, Adverts.ie, DoneDeal and Instagram to advertise the sale and supply of their food products, and WhatsApp is also used by some for receiving orders.”

She said the FSAI and food inspectors continue to monitor these sites and “will take appropriate action” if any unregistered food businesses are found. 

The FSAI said the businesses under investigation were “operating illegally without the knowledge or supervision of the competent authorities”.

“Some of these food businesses were established in domestic kitchens or private dwellings with inadequate food safety processes, procedures and facilities in place, as a result of the temporary closure of the food business in which the people were employed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Under law, all food businesses must be notified to the relevant authority prior to it operating. 

After each investigation, the FSAI can take appropriate enforcement action if required. 

Last year, five closure orders, five compliance notices and three prohibition orders were served on unregistered/unapproved food businesses. 

Two warrants were also obtained to gain access to unregistered food businesses running from domestic dwellings.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie