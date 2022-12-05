Expansion of Fuel Allowance Scheme to 81,000 people to be announced today

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AN EXPANSION OF the Fuel Allowance Scheme to 81,000 further people is to be announced by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys today.
The Fuel Allowance is a means-tested payment to help with the cost of heating your home during the winter months.
It is paid to people to are receiving certain long-term social welfare payments.
The expansion to be announced today will bring up to 81,000 additional households into the scheme with a new means test taking effect for people aged over 70 from January.
The aim of the Fuel Allowance Shceme is to help qualified households in receipt of certain social welfare payments with their heating costs.
The allowance represents a contribution towards a person’s normal heating expenses and, according to the Department of Social Protection, it’s not intended to meet those costs in full.
Only one Fuel Allowance is paid to a household.
The 2021-2022 Fuel Allowance season started on 27 September and will run until April 2022.
Up until mid-October, the Fuel Allowance was €28 per week. It was announced in Budget 2023, however, that the weekly rate of Fuel Allowance was increasing by €5 to €33.
The Fuel Allowance is generally paid with your social welfare payment on the same day. However, people can choose to get it paid weekly or paid in two lump sums per season.
Further details of the expansion to the Fuel Allowance Scheme will be announced by Minister Humphreys later today.
