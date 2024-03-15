Funding of €50 million announced for amenities in communities hosting refugees

FUNDING OF €50 million has been announced for amenities in communities that are hosting and supporting refugees.

The funding has been announced under the Community Recognition Fund.

The fund was established to support the development of community infrastructure and facilities in areas hosting significant numbers of arrivals from Ukraine and other countries.

This allocation will be used to deliver projects through this year and next, and builds on a €50 million package that was delivered under the same scheme last year.

The Department of Rural and Community Development said local authorities, in collaboration with communities, will be funded to develop projects that will deliver long term benefits.

Projects that will receive funding include the development or refurbishment of parks, play areas, walk ways, and sporting facilities.

The funding will also be used to enhance school and parish facilities that are used by the community after school hours, the purchase of equipment for local clubs, festivals, and community events, as well as transport infrastructure such as community vehicles.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys remarked that “communities the length and breadth of the country have really stepped up to the plate in terms of welcoming families from Ukraine or those seeking asylum from other countries”.

She said the funding is “about recognising the efforts and the generosity that so many communities have shown during what has been a challenging time for our country”.

Minister Humphreys noted that “good progress” is being made in the delivery of projects under last year’s €50 million allocation and encouraged community groups in impacted areas to contact their local authority to discuss potential projects under this new round of funding.

Meanwhile, Minister of State at the Department, Joe O’Brien, said the funding will “give local communities another opportunity to expand and improve local facilities as they change and develop over time”.

The funding has been allocated between each local authority based on the number of new arrivals located there.

Kerry County Council receives the largest allocation, €3,946,095, followed by Donegal County Council on €3,391,917.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is set to receive the smallest allocation, at €765,487, followed by Kildare County Council on €830,007.