#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 24 March 2021
Advertisement

Fundraiser set up to pay for funeral of homeless Cork man who saved person's life days before he died

Leon Kavanagh died just two days after his 31st birthday.

By Olivia Kelleher Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 10:34 PM
13 minutes ago 2,960 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5391011
Leon Kavanagh
Image: Red FM
Leon Kavanagh
Leon Kavanagh
Image: Red FM

A FUNDRAISER HAS been set up to pay the funeral costs of a young homeless man who died just days after he saved the life of another member of the community who had taken an overdose of tablets.

Leon Kavanagh, who was originally from Mount St Joseph’s Heights in Baker’s Road on Cork’s northside, passed away on 22 March at the Mercy Hospital in the city. He had turned 31 two days before his death.

Leon frequented homeless services in the city. In recent times, he slept outside the Debenhams building on the main thoroughfare of Patrick Street.

A vigil was held in his honour on the street on Monday night.

Kayleigh Lawless, who was a childhood friend of Leon’s, told the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM that there was so much more to the deceased than his addiction.

“When people saw Leon they just saw him as a homeless drug addict but that is not what he was,” she said.

“He he was more than that. He was very kind-hearted and looked out for everyone. Leon was amazing. He had a heart of gold. He helped people up until the day before he collapsed.

“The amount of people telling us stories about him. He actually saved somebody’s life last Monday night. Then this happened.”

Lawless described how Leon was found unresponsive and medics attempted to save him before he was brought to hospital.

“I was convinced he was going to pull through. But he passed. We aren’t 100% on the cause of death until we get the postmortem back. “

She also revealed that Leon was homeless for many years.

“His family did everything they could for him but with addiction they can’t see the help that is in front of them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I used to go to him at the tent at Debenhams and he said when people came over to him and gave him notes, it broke his heart. It used to upset him when people gave him notes. That people were so caring to give him money.

“I have one message from him where he said ‘the way people are losing their lives on the streets it could be any of us some day.’

“Heroin is one of the cheapest and easiest drugs to get. No matter where you go in Cork our streets are destroyed. There is not enough help out there.”

Leon’s death follows that of his brother Ross, who passed away in December 2016 having been diagnosed with epilepsy three weeks earlier. His family are still paying off the funeral for him.

Leon is survived by his parents and his nine siblings. A private funeral will be held in compliance with Covid restrictions. The family have asked for donations to be made to Cork Penny Dinners in lieu of flowers.

Donations to his family can be made here.

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie