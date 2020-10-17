Quiz: How much do you know about Fungie?

A NATION WAITS with bated breath for news on its pet dolphin.
Dingle’s Fungie is still missing. After some glimmers of hope on Friday, locals have confirmed that has been no sign of the Ireland’s favourite dolphin for an uncharacteristically long time.
Hopefully he is found, alive and well, because I don’t think Ireland can take much more at this stage.
While we wait for another update, distract yourself with this quiz.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (15)