Quiz: How much do you know about Fungie?

A NATION WAITS with bated breath for news on its pet dolphin.

Dingle’s Fungie is still missing. After some glimmers of hope on Friday, locals have confirmed that has been no sign of the Ireland’s favourite dolphin for an uncharacteristically long time.

Hopefully he is found, alive and well, because I don’t think Ireland can take much more at this stage.

While we wait for another update, distract yourself with this quiz.

What is Fungie? Shutterstock A shy hare A little pony

A male common bottlenose dolphin A female striped dolphin

An absolute con job, a scam, a swindle And why is he called Fungie? Shutterstock He was first spotted up the road from Dingle in a village called Ferng - his name was originally Fergnie and it just became Fungie. A fisherman who took an early interest in Fungie was attempting to grow a beard, and people teased him for it by calling him Fungus. It was eventually transposed to the dolphin as Fungie.

When he was first spotted he was covered with a benign fungus. Fungus became Fungie. It's just the name his parents gave him. When was Fungie first spotted in Dingle? Shutterstock 1983 1991

1979 1798 His diet is unique. Why? Duloup/Wikimedia He has developed a method of picking up shellfish and breaking them open on rocks. He has been spotted eating garfish, something which dolphins don't usually chow down on.

He has become highly dependent on locals feeding him, and is rarely seen hunting for his own food. Dolphins usually order off Deliveroo but Fungie uses JustEat. And what's unique about his behaviour? Shutterstock He is solitary but seeks out social contact with humans, while remaining non-aggressive. He is the leader of his pod but never brings them close to the shore, but has been observed playing with them far out at sea.

He leaps and flips out of the water far more often than most bottlenose dolphins. He has learned how to gamble. Is the author of this quiz trying too hard to convince you that it's the same dolphin as was first spotted the 1980s? Yes But was this hard work even necessary? Did you need to be convinced? It really is the same dolphin, isn't it? Yes, I already knew that. Yes, you've convinced me. What was Fungie awarded last year? PA Images The Freedom of Dingle The title of 'Sir'

The Freedom of Kerry The Guinness World Records’ title of longest recorded solitary dolphin.

The Freedom of the City of Dublin The Medal of Honour for his bravery in Afghanistan What impact did Storm Ophelia have on Fungie? Strong ocean currents swept him up around the peninsula to Tralee, where he stayed for a week before making his way back to Dingle. He was briefly beached by the storm surge.

He was injured - he appeared the next day with a couple of small cuts on his noggin. He was swept up in the strong winds and blown right across to Lough Leane. We have (or had, RIP) other recorded solitary dolphins in Ireland. Some of their names are below - but which one lives in Doolin? (Not pictured) Shutterstock Dony/Randy Dusty

Clet Dougal

Sandy Venus But seriously... is it actually the same dolphin? Yes No Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Wow, you're actually Fungie Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! A fintastic result. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Ah you're better than this, did you get some wrong on purpoise? Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Not a great results, perhaps you're one of the garfish Fungie eats. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You're a Fungie truther Share your result: Share