Fungie fears allayed after popular dolphin spotted by local Dingle fisherman

File photo. Fungie the dolphin has been in the Dingle peninsula for almost 40 years.

ORIGINALLY FEARED TO be missing after reports on social media, the popular dolphin Fungie has been spotted by a local fisherman off the Dingle coast in Kerry.

The bottlenose dolphin is said to have been first spotted in Dingle in 1983 but had been feared to have been missing after he hadn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

During tourist season, the friendly Fungie is a popular attraction with thousands flocking hoping to see the dolphin.

Fungie has a devoted following, and the Facebook page “Fungie Forever Photos of the Dingle Dolphin” had posted that a search had been conducted yesterday to try track the dolphin down.

Despite worries that he may have left the area or passed away, the Facebook page – which has over 30,000 followers – posted last night that he’d been seen a local fisherman.

Speaking to RTÉ News, fisherman Paul Hand said: “I am one thousand percent certain it was Fungie. I’ve been looking at him for the last 40 years. It was definitely him. He swam alongside my boat for a spell as I headed out in to the bay.”

Hand said that there were a number of other bottlenose dolphins in the area in recent days, which may explain why Fungie wasn’t to be seen in the usual spots he occupies.

He said: “There’s a share of other bottlenose dolphins out in the bay at the moment because the place is full of sprat. I saw at least five or six of them out there yesterday.

“There’s a lot of feeding going on and what’s happening is Fungie’s is following the fishing boats out in to the bay and is deciding to stay feeding with the other dolphins. He is enjoying the company.”