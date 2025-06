THE GAA COULD receive some good news in relation to the long-running Casement Park saga as part of the UK Government’s spending review.

At around 12.30pm today, British Chancellor Rachel Reeves will unveil her government’s spending review, which sets the budgets for UK government departments over the next few years.

The UK Government has indicated that its spending review will be the juncture when it confirms whether or not it will make a financial contribution to help deliver the stalled plans to redevelop the derelict Gaelic games venue.

It’s been 12 years since a match was last played at Casement, the home of Antrim GAA.

Casement Park has planning permission until July 2026 and it is hoped construction can start before then.

Funding shortfall

The Stormont Executive had committed to redevelop Casement Park in 2011, as part of a strategy to revamp football’s Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

Advertisement

While the two other Belfast-based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement, which is currently derelict, was delayed because of legal challenges by local residents.

General view of Casement Park stadium in Belfast Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In the time since, the cost of redeveloping Casement into a 34,000 capacity venue has increased significantly.

It has been planned that a redeveloped Casement Park would host games at the Euro 2028, but last September the UK Government ended these hopes when it said it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

As well as the Stormont contribution of £62.5 million, the Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million (€50m) and the GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million.

But it has been reported that the cost of the project has fallen to £270 million, still leaving a funding shortfall of about £150 million.

Ulster GAA’s CEO Brian McAvoy last week said he is “hopeful” of receiving funding in the spending review but acknowledged that any funding would not bridge this funding gap.

McAvoy noted that Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn had made clear last month that even if the UK Government does divert money to the project, the sum will not alone bridge the current funding gap.

Related Reads How did the plan to redevelop Casement Park fall apart? Taoiseach: Irish government will 'work closely' with UK on issue of Casement Park Hilary Benn: Casement Park will be built 'one way or another'

However, Sinn Féin vice president and First Minister Michelle O’Neill said last month that she is “determined to see it over the line”.

“That means working with the British government, the Irish government, the GAA and all partners who are committed to ensuring that this project gets over the line,” said O’Neill.

“We missed a huge opportunity in terms of the Euros not being able to play and have our part in all of that, and the economic benefit that that would have brought to us all.

“I am determined to continue to work with everybody to ensure that the funding contribution is put on the table so that we can get on with actually building the project.”

-With additional reporting from Press Association