Witness appeal

Woman (30s) who was seriously injured in Galway crash earlier this month dies in hospital

55 minutes ago

A WOMAN HAS died in hospital today following a serious road crash in Galway city earlier this month.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred Friday 15 March in the Menlo area on the outskirts of the city.

Shortly before 7am, a car collided with a wall and entered the water.

A female front-seat passenger, aged in her 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway in a critical condition.

Gardaí have confirmed that she was pronounced deceased earlier today.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was also taken to hospital at the time.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, such as dash-cam, and were travelling in the Menlo area of Galway city between 6am and 7am on 15 March are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

