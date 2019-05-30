This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gangland criminal Alan Wilson pleads guilty to conspiring to murder Dublin man

Wilson admitted to conspiring with Joseph Kelly, Liam Brannigan, Luke Wilson and other persons to murder Gary Hanley.

By Alison O'Riordan Thursday 30 May 2019, 11:51 AM
A general view of the judge's chairs in the special criminal court
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

GANGLAND CRIMINAL ALAN Wilson has pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to conspiring to murder Gary Hanley.

Alan Wilson (39) of New Street Gardens, Dublin 8 admitted today to conspiring with Joseph Kelly, Liam Brannigan, Luke Wilson and other persons to murder Hanley at a location within the State between 15 September and 6 November 2017, both dates inclusive.

This offence is contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, told the three-judge court that the defendant could be arraigned on the single count.

Dressed in a blue jacket and blue jeans, Wilson stood up and faced the court.

When the registrar read the indictment to Wilson and asked him how he was pleading, he replied “guilty” to the charge.

Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Martin Nolan and Judge Patricia Ryan, remanded Wilson in custody until 15 July, when he will be sentenced alongside his co-accused Joseph Kelly.

Last Monday, Joseph Kelly (35) of Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 admitted to conspiring with Alan Wilson, Liam Brannigan, Luke Wilson and other persons to murder Hanley on the same occasion.

Kelly also pleaded guilty to possessing a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3 on 6 November 2017.

Luke Wilson (23), a nephew of Alan Wilson, from Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 was sentenced to 11 years in jail last year after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a Beretta handgun with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3 on 6 November  2017.

Wilson also received a six-year concurrent sentence after he admitted to conspiring to murder Hanley at a location within the State between 15 September and 6 November 2017.

Liam Brannigan (37) from Bride Street, Dublin 8 is also charged with conspiring to murder Hanley on the same occasion. A trial date has been set for 7 October in the case of Brannigan.

Alison O'Riordan
