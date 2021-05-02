Gardaí appeal for help to find 24-year-old man missing from Co Monaghan

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 24-year-old missing since Friday.

Tautvydas Audiejaitis is missing from his home in the Killygowan area of Co Monaghan.

Tautvydas is described as being 5ft 11in tall, with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí said it is not known what Tautvydas was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with any information on Tautvydas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.