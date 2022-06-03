#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to crash in Dublin city centre last week

The pedestrian, understood to be a Ukrainian woman in her 60s, is in hospital.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 3 Jun 2022, 5:07 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed witness appeal to a crash involving a pedestrian and a motorcyclist in Dublin city centre last week. 

The collision occurred on Amiens Street in Dublin 1 at around 1.20pm on Friday 27 May.

The pedestrian, who is understood to be a Ukrainian woman in her 60s, was taken to the Mater Hospital where her condition is currently described as serious.

The male motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was also taken to the Mater to be treated for his injuries. 

Gardaí are appealing to hear from any witnesses who were in the North Strand/Amiens Street areas between 1pm and 2pm on 27 May and who may have footage.

They’re particularly looking to hear from anyone who may have witnessed a motorbike in this area. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

