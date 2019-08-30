Probationary garda arrested after allegedly stealing from wallet handed into station

A GARDA HAS been arrested for allegedly stealing cash from a wallet that was handed into his station.

A garda spokesperson said the man in his 20s, a probationary garda member (in his first two years on the job after training in Templemore), was arrested after “a theft incident” at a garda station in the south of the country yesterday.

It is understood colleagues at the station saw the officer on CCTV removing cash from the wallet.

The garda has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A spokesperson said the garda is currently suspended from duty and investigations are ongoing.

- With reporting by Garreth MacNamee.