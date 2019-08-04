This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 4 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí arrest six people in traffic operation targeting bank holiday drink drivers

Over 350 drivers were tested.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 4 Aug 2019, 12:24 PM
2 hours ago 15,124 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4752602
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

Updated 1 hour ago

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested six people in a crackdown on drink driving in the capital over the bank holiday.

Officers from DMR Roads Policing Units arrested six motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant as as part of bank holiday weekend road safety and enforcement activities on Friday evening. 

The six motorists were arrested during a series of eight checkpoints on major routes out of the city as part of Operation Lockdown.

A total of 361 motorists were tested on the roadside for alcohol and a further 29 tested for drugs.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie