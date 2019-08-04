Gardaí arrest six people in traffic operation targeting bank holiday drink drivers

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested six people in a crackdown on drink driving in the capital over the bank holiday.

Officers from DMR Roads Policing Units arrested six motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant as as part of bank holiday weekend road safety and enforcement activities on Friday evening.

The six motorists were arrested during a series of eight checkpoints on major routes out of the city as part of Operation Lockdown.

A total of 361 motorists were tested on the roadside for alcohol and a further 29 tested for drugs.