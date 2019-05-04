Driver clocked at 157 km/h on the M9 tests positive for cocaine, opiates and cannabis

GARDAÍ HAVE CARRIED out a number of arrests as part of a road enforcement clampdown on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

In Carlow last night, gardaí doing speed checks clocked a motorist travelling at 157 km/h on the M9 motorway. The driver failed roadside tests for cocaine, opiates and cannabis.

The car was seized as the driver was disqualified from driving.

Follow up searches of the car recovered 2,000 ecstasy tablets and 250 grams of cocaine. Gardaí have valued the seizure at approximately €40,000.

A man in his 20s was arrested before being released with a file to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In Dublin, gardaí implemented 10 checkpoints across the capital yesterday evening as part of Operation Lockdown. The operation saw 595 motorists tested for alcohol and 15 for drugs.

Three arrests were made, one for drink driving and two for drugs.

Also in Dublin, gardaí stopped a motorcyclist who used a bus lane to undertake an unmarked garda vehicle while driving 100 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

Dublin -This motorcyclist decided to use a 24hr bus lane to undertake an unmarked Garda vehicle at over 100kph! Most motorcyclists are responsible on the roads but some still fail to heed the warnings on the dangers of speeding. #Easeoffthethrottle #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/XR01Y4FLDz — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 4, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

In Cork, gardaí conducted a checkpoint in Carrigaline last night and made two arrests on suspicion of drink driving. Three cars were also seized.

In Clare, a Lissycasey checkpoint on Thursday night saw the driver of a 45 tonne articulated truck testing positive for cocaine. The driver was arrested and taken to Ennis

Garda Station.