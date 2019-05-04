This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 4 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Driver clocked at 157 km/h on the M9 tests positive for cocaine, opiates and cannabis

A follow up search of the car led to a €40,000 drug seizure.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 4 May 2019, 2:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,393 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4619888
A garda checkpoint in Dublin last night.
Image: Twitter/GardaTraffic
A garda checkpoint in Dublin last night.
A garda checkpoint in Dublin last night.
Image: Twitter/GardaTraffic

GARDAÍ HAVE CARRIED out a number of arrests as part of a road enforcement clampdown on the May Bank Holiday weekend. 

In Carlow last night, gardaí doing speed checks clocked a motorist travelling at 157 km/h on the M9 motorway. The driver failed roadside tests for cocaine, opiates and cannabis.

The car was seized as the driver was disqualified from driving. 

Follow up searches of the car recovered 2,000 ecstasy tablets and 250 grams of cocaine. Gardaí have valued the seizure at approximately €40,000.

A man in his 20s was arrested before being released with a file to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In Dublin, gardaí implemented 10 checkpoints across the capital yesterday evening as part of Operation Lockdown. The operation saw 595 motorists tested for alcohol and 15 for drugs.

Three arrests were made, one for drink driving and two for drugs.

Also in Dublin, gardaí stopped a motorcyclist who used a bus lane to undertake an unmarked garda vehicle while driving 100 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

In Cork, gardaí conducted a checkpoint in Carrigaline last night and made two arrests on suspicion of drink driving. Three cars were also seized. 

In Clare, a Lissycasey checkpoint on Thursday night saw the driver of a 45 tonne articulated truck testing positive for cocaine. The driver was arrested and taken to Ennis
Garda Station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie