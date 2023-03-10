Blacklion community 'in deep shock' after man's badly beaten body found in rented apartment

THE MAN WHO died in an assault in a Cavan village had only recently moved into the area, The Journal has learned.

Gardaí are continuing to question a man about the discovery of the man’s badly beaten body at a house in Blacklion, Cavan yesterday.

It is understood that gardaí are working on the theory that the dead man was fatally injured in a frenzied assault by someone who knew him and that this incident happened yesterday morning.

The dead man has been named locally as Dennis Neary (52) who is originally from the west of Ireland.

He had recently moved to Blacklion and was living in a rented apartment in the village.

Blacklion is located a short distance from the border with Northern Ireland and is in the north-west of County Cavan.

Investigators were alerted to the scene at 9.15am yesteday when the ambulance service and gardaí received a call that a man was unconscious at an apartment in the quiet village.

Gardaí were first on the scene and rendered first aid, including CPR, but when medics arrived it was determined that the man had died from his injuries.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor John Paul Feeley said that people in the community are deeply shocked by the murder.

He said that the man who died was not known to locals.

“There is huge shock in the community. This is a very peaceful quiet village and something like this happening here is a terrible incident to be confronted with for the community.

“A Garda investigation is ongoing here and they are conducting door to door enquiries but I would appeal to anyone with information to make it known to gardaí. They will need the help of people to solve it.

“I just want to offer my deepest condolences to the relatives of the victim,” he said.

A post-mortem will take place later today to determine the exact cause of death.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s who they believe had allegedly left the scene of the assault and travelled to County Roscommon.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is detained for questioning at Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon.

His detention is under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act and he can be kept in custody for 24 hours in total before he will either be released or charged.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.