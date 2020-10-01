#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 1 October 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí seize €4 million in cash after raids on suspected drug trafficking gang in Laois and Kerry

Gardaí carried out searches in Kerry and Laois.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 12:18 PM
13 minutes ago 7,971 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5219869

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A gang suspected of being part of international drug trafficking have seized €4 million worth of cash. 

Yesterday, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) carried out searches in Laois and Kerry as part of an operation targeting the suspected criminal activities of a particular organised crime group,

In the course of the two searches, investigating members located and seized €4,000,000  along with three motor vehicles.

This is thought to be one of the biggest cash seizures in the history of the State. 

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having committed an organised crime-related offence and is currently held at Tralee Garda Station.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads Organised and Serious Crime said, “An Garda Síochána, through its Organised and Serious Crime (OSC) section continues to target criminal activity associated with organised crime groups with a particular focus on depriving those concerned of the proceeds of their criminal activity.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The seizure yesterday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) of cash, potentially to the extent of €4 million, bringing to €8 million the total amount of cash seized by GNDOCB so far this year, is another important achievement, reflecting our determination to dismantle particular organised crime groups.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie