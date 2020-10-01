Gardaí seize €4 million in cash after raids on suspected drug trafficking gang in Laois and Kerry

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A gang suspected of being part of international drug trafficking have seized €4 million worth of cash.

Yesterday, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) carried out searches in Laois and Kerry as part of an operation targeting the suspected criminal activities of a particular organised crime group,

In the course of the two searches, investigating members located and seized €4,000,000 along with three motor vehicles.

This is thought to be one of the biggest cash seizures in the history of the State.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having committed an organised crime-related offence and is currently held at Tralee Garda Station.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads Organised and Serious Crime said, “An Garda Síochána, through its Organised and Serious Crime (OSC) section continues to target criminal activity associated with organised crime groups with a particular focus on depriving those concerned of the proceeds of their criminal activity.

“The seizure yesterday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) of cash, potentially to the extent of €4 million, bringing to €8 million the total amount of cash seized by GNDOCB so far this year, is another important achievement, reflecting our determination to dismantle particular organised crime groups.”