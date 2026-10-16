Commissioner says drug-related intimidation 'very difficult thing for gardaí to deal with'

GARDA COMMISSIONER JUSTIN Kelly has said he anticipates further arrests over the murder of four members of a family in an arson attack in Waterford.

Philip and Kim English and their two children, Jayden and Callum, were killed in the attack on their home on Tuesday morning.

It is believed that the attack was carried out by local drug gangs as an act of intimidation.

A man and a woman were arrested on Thursday in connection with the gardaí’s investigation into the fatal attack.

Speaking to reporters today at a graduation ceremony for gardaí in Templemore, Kelly extended his condolences to the English family and the wider community of Waterford for the “absolutely horrendous crime”.

“We have a full homicide investigation under way, we have made significant progress in the last number of days,” he said.

“We significantly made seven searches, we have seized a number of items in connection with the investigation.

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“We have two people in custody currently. We do anticipate further arrests in this case.”

Kelly said gardaí have given “every resource” to the investigation into the arson attack.

“I spoke to the lead investigator myself this morning so we are quite satisfied as to the direction the investigation is going,” he said, adding that he was getting briefed on the probe “on a practically hourly basis”.

Drug-related intimidation

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly speaking to the media ahead of the Garda graduation ceremony at McCan Barracks in Templemore. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He also said that steps are in place to protect people suffering from drug-related intimidation.

“It is a very difficult thing for An Garda Síochána to deal with. We have put a number of steps in place to support people who do want to come forward. I would certainly encourage people to come forward and speak to us about it.”

He added: “We have had a number of prosecutions in this area where we have prosecuted people for drugs-related intimidation.

What we have certainly seen is an increased use of devices, incendiary devices, petrol bombs. Obviously we are very concerned around it.

“What we are doing is increasing our targeting, not just on the higher level drugs organised crime groups but some of the medium ones as well.”

He said gardaí had good cooperation from the public in the Waterford investigation.

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Also speaking at the ceremony, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said he believes gardaí can keep people who are under threat from drug gangs safe and appealed to people to put their faith in them.

“If you are being intimidated, if somebody is threatening you with violence, go to An Garda Síochána and report it. That is the best way to deal with this,” he said.

“I believe An Garda Síochána can keep people safe. We have seen prosecutions and convictions in respect of drug-related intimidation.

“If people don’t report it to the gardaí they are very much on their own. But the support is there.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information in relation to the arson attack to come forward.

They are asking anyone who was in the area between 4.30am and 5.30am on Tuesday morning and who may have dashcam footage or images to contact them.

Anyone with information can speak to the garda investigation team at Waterford garda station or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána that they know.