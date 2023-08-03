Garda group to push ahead with no confidence vote after meeting with Commissioner

A GROUP REPRESENTING rank and file gardaí said a meeting this morning with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris did not reach any agreement on their working hours dispute and they are pressing ahead with a no confidence ballot.

Gardaí are currently engaged in a major industrial relations row with Harris over his decision to push through a working time roster they believe will adversely affect members.

Earlier this month the Garda Representative Association (GRA) said that the Commissioner “lacks logic” as he announced the reintroduction of a roster while they claim there are not enough gardaí to fulfill staffing levels of the new arrangement.

On 26 July the GRA leadership agreed on a motion to ballot members on a vote of no confidence in Harris.

This morning the group said they were summoned to Garda Headquarters to meet the Commissioner and senior garda management.

In a statement the GRA said they were were informed that the meeting would be an opportunity to “discuss some of the concerns recently raised”.

“While certain issues such as resources, recruitment and suspensions were raised and discussed, we are disappointed to report that the central issue regarding rosters remains unresolved. In fact, the Commissioner reiterated his intention to revert to the pre-covid roster in November and stated that his team have already initiated the implementation of this.

“Commissioner Harris also informed our representatives of his dissatisfaction of the GRA’s Central Executive Committee’s decision to ballot its’ members on a vote of no confidence in his leadership, and questioned the intent of such a ballot.

“The ballot of members will now proceed as planned with the result expected within four to six weeks.”

In a statement confirming the meeting a spokesperson for the Garda Commissioner said that the GRA meeting was part of an series of meetings with representative bodies.

The garda statement said: “As previously stated, the Commissioner is committed to finding collective agreement on a new Garda roster and in this regard has asked the State’s industrial relations dispute mechanism, the Workplace Relations Commission, for its assistance after three years of talks between Garda management and the Garda associations has so far not led to a collective agreement on a new roster.

“An Garda Síochána does not discuss the details of such meetings in advance of them.”

Gardaí currently work a four on four off 12 hour shift pattern which was introduced as a temporary measure during Covid-19.

The GRA and AGSI argue that it will cause gardaí to work the proposed six days with four days off rotation – they have said it will cause hardship for members and adversely affect their standard of life, family routine and cost of living.

Harris met with the garda groups earlier this month where he told them that he was implementing the roster regardless of their opposition.

The roster will see gardaí come off a four on four off 12 hour shift rotation and put them on a six on four off 10 hour shift roster from 6 November.