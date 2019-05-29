Garda dog Lazar locates suspect in ditch after attempted carjacking at knifepoint in Cork

A MAN WAS arrested late last night in Cork, after gardaí received a report of a man attempting to rob a car at knifepoint in the Douglas area.

At around 11.10pm, a woman in her 40s was threatened by a man carrying a knife.

He told her to leave the car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

However, it is believed the man was startled when the lights turned green and he fled on foot towards Willow Park.

A Dog Unit attended the scene, and garda dog Lazar found the suspect in a ditch.

A struggle ensued before the man in his 20s was subsequently arrested by attending officers.

He is currently being detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.