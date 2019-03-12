This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda whose driving caused death of pedestrian (75) has nine-month sentence deferred

Garda Farrell had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving.

By Declan Brennan and Aoife Nic Ardghail Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 1:53 PM
23 minutes ago 2,411 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4536968
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

A GARDA WHOSE careless driving caused the death of a 75-year-old pedestrian has had a nine month prison sentence deferred on condition he pay €2,000 to a charity.

Warren Farrell (33), a garda serving in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin, was driving a marked patrol car in response to an incident at a Topaz garage when his vehicle struck Elizabeth Core.

Garda Farrell had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing the death of Core at Fonthill Road South, Dublin, on 28 August 2014.

After a trial last December, a jury convicted Garda Farrell by majority verdict on an alternative charge of careless driving causing death. Judge Cormac Quinn had advised the jurors they could convict on this alternative charge.

This morning, Judge Quinn said the degree of Farrell’s culpability was in the lower range. He said the aggravating factor was his speed.

The trial heard that after seeing Core crossing from the far side of the road Garda Farrell failed to slow the car. He later told investigators that he believed Core would see or hear the patrol car and stop crossing and return to her side of the road.

He said he was surprised that she continued to cross the road and immediately applied brakes and entered the bus lane to avoid hitting her.

Garda Farrell said he attempted to mount the car onto the footpath on his left but was unable to do so and the left tyre burst. The front right of the car hit Core and she was pushed onto the front windscreen.

Forensic investigators put the car’s speed at the point of impact, following heavy braking, at between 50 to 56km/h. The speed limit on the road was 50km/h.

Judge Quinn said there is a tension between the duty imposed on gardaí to respond to calls as quickly as possible and the duty not to endanger the public.

He said there was evidence Garda Farrell experienced a “violation of expectancy” where he had expected Core to stop crossing.

When he saw she continued to cross he reassessed the situation and applied the brakes. Judge Quinn noted that as a result of this up to 2.5 seconds in stopping time were lost.

‘The life and soul of family gatherings’

At a hearing last month, Thomas Core, Core’s son, described his mother as “a singer and a dancer” and “the life and soul of family gatherings”.

Reading from his victim impact statement, he said his mother had been fit and healthy for her age and had many more years of her life left. He said his father’s health deteriorated after his mother’s death and he passed away “almost two years to the day she died”.

Judge Quinn extended the court’s sympathy to the Core family. He said that while the consequences of the “bad driving” must be taken into consideration they were not the determinative factor.

He ordered that Garda Farrell pay €2,000 over to the Irish Road Victims Association in the next four months.

He set a proposed prison sentence of nine months which he deferred under section 100 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 where a court can defer sentence under conditions.

At last month’s hearing Detective Superintendent Colm O’Malley offered “sincere condolences” to the Core family for their tragic loss on behalf of Garda Farrell and An Garda Síochána.

He agreed with defence counsel Patrick McGrath SC that Garda Farrell had always wished to extend his condolences personally, but that it would not have been appropriate while the court case was ongoing.

James Butler, an investigator with the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), told the court that Garda Farrell told GSOC investigators that he had been satisfied before collision that his car’s blue flashing lights and sirens would have alerted Core and she would have remained on her side of the road.

Butler told James Dwyer SC, prosecuting, that Garda Farrell said he continued driving at the same speed as a result. Some civilian witnesses during the trial testified that the siren or blue lights were not on when they saw the car before the collision.

Butler said the Director of Public Prosecutions had rejected an offer of a guilty plea on careless driving causing death and the matter went to trial.

He agreed with Mr McGrath that Garda Farrell had taken evasive action before the collision, but his vehicle’s tyre burst and he was unable to mount a footpath to avoid impact.

Victim impact statement

Core, in his victim impact statement, criticised the delays in getting the case to trial. He also described the trauma of having to hear details of his mother’s injuries during the post mortem evidence at trial.

He thanked the prosecution team and GSOC for their “patience and willingness to meet us at every stage”. He also thanked the jury members for seeing “the truth of the matter”.

Detective Superintendent O’Malley told McGrath that Garda Farrell has been a garda for 12 years and had an unblemished disciplinary record.

He has received commendations for excellent police work in apprehending offenders and, in one case, talking a 15-year-old boy out of taking his own life.

The superintendent told McGrath that Garda Farrell created and operates one of the “most professional” CCTV specialist units in An Garda Síochána.

He said this unit had provided “critical evidence” in a murder case in 2015, where CCTV led to the identity of suspects.

He said that, in another case, Garda Farrell viewed “hundreds of hours of CCTV” and identified a vehicle which enabled gardaí to implicate a now convicted sexual offender.

He said Garda Farrell had also been nominated for the Scott Medal for bravery for facing down raiders carrying guns, while unarmed, with his colleague and without backup.

During the trial, a forensic collision investigator for the defence said that Garda Farrell would have first been aware of Core’s presence when he was less than 200 metres away.

In his conclusions, Adrian Armstrong stated: “If Garda Farrell had reacted to Mrs Core’s presence at the earliest opportunity he had sufficient time to brake to a stop before he reached her, even if she was walking at the fastest likely speed of 2m per second and if he were driving at a speed as high as 70kmh.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan and Aoife Nic Ardghail

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman who allegedly cut off own hand to obtain €380,000 insurance payout is arrested for fraud
    37,728  36
    Fora
    1
    		ComReg has called out Eir over how it modifies contracts
    76  0
    The42
    1
    		Lingard's celebration helped motivate Arsenal to avenge FA Cup defeat
    9,120  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    827  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DUBLIN
    Pedestrian dies after being struck by Luas near Tallaght
    Pedestrian dies after being struck by Luas near Tallaght
    Section of Temple Bar closed off after fire at restaurant
    Man (30s) charged in relation to shooting at Carrickmines house
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    COURT
    Garda whose driving caused death of pedestrian (75) has nine-month sentence deferred
    Garda whose driving caused death of pedestrian (75) has nine-month sentence deferred
    Three people charged after gardaí discover €200k worth of cannabis in Sligo house
    Miriam O'Callaghan files High Court case against Facebook
    IRELAND
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie