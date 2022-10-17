Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 11°C Monday 17 October 2022
Gardaí and Munster Council investigating alleged assault of child at Under 9s hurling blitz

Thurles gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after 1pm on Saturday.

By Diarmuid Pepper Monday 17 Oct 2022, 8:30 AM
50 minutes ago 8,521 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5894976
Image: Laszlo Gecso/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Gecso/INPHO

GARDAÍ AND THE Munster Council are investigating an alleged assault of a child at an Under 9s hurling blitz in Tipperary.

Thurles gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after 1pm on Saturday.

A “blitz” is a games event that involves two or more teams and is typically played at one venue.

While a garda spokesperson confirmed that enquires into the matter are ongoing, they added that An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time as the incident involves young persons.

Meanwhile, Munster Council PRO Bob Ryan told The Journal that “an investigation will be carried out by Munster Council into the alleged incident which occured on Saturday in Thurles”.

Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

