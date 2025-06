GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after the mutilated body of a fox was discovered hanging from a wire in Co Cork yesterday evening.

The body of the animal was discovered at around 6.30pm on Sunday, and was spotted hanging from overhead electrical lines on a road near Guiney’s Bridge, Rockchapel in Co Cork.

As first reported by Radio Kerry, the fox was found decapitated and hung from a wire.

A photo of the fox seen by The Journal appears to show its headless body hanging from the wire.

It’s understood that the fox wasn’t removed right away, due to a lack of equipment to do so.

Arrangements have been made to remove it as soon as possible.

Investigations into the the animal cruelty incident are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.