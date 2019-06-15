This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 15 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Investigation launched into suspected theft of over 100 sheep from Meath farm

The suspected theft allegedly occurred between 10 and 13 June.

By Adam Daly Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 12:36 PM
33 minutes ago 2,198 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4683835
File image
Image: The Irish Image Collection/PA Images
File image
File image
Image: The Irish Image Collection/PA Images

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched into the suspected theft of a large amount of livestock in Co Meath.

It is believed that in excess of 100 sheep were stolen from a farm in the Mountnugent area.

Gardaí have said that the suspected theft allegedly occurred between 10 and 13 June 2019.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Meath are now appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 9280820 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie