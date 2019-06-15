Investigation launched into suspected theft of over 100 sheep from Meath farm

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched into the suspected theft of a large amount of livestock in Co Meath.

It is believed that in excess of 100 sheep were stolen from a farm in the Mountnugent area.

Gardaí have said that the suspected theft allegedly occurred between 10 and 13 June 2019.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Meath are now appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 9280820 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.